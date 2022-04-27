RHOBH's Kathy Hilton Reveals Where She Stands With Sister Kyle Richards After Season 12 Drama

Sounds like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills sister-on-sister drama hasn't quite cooled down yet.
RHOBH friend-of Kathy Hilton chatted about season 12—which premieres May 11—exclusively with E! News at the garden party event for her new product, the Halo Dog Collar.
So is her sister Kyle Richards still in the dog house? As seen in the season 12 trailer, there appeared to be bad blood between the pair. After Hilton, 63, supposedly said some not-so-nice things about her younger sis, 53, Lisa Rinna and Richards confronted her, with Rinna telling Hilton, "You're not gonna get away with it."
Hilton gave some insight as to where she stands with her sibling post-filming.
"You know, we're sisters and we all enjoy each other when we're together," she shared. "I don't want to give away the storyline. I should have never said anything to anyone about my sister Kyle, or anyone."
As for her feelings about Rinna, Hilton said: "Yeah, we're friendly. And I should not have said anything."
Hilton's fight with Richards is sure to be a topic of conversation at this season' reunion special, with Hilton confirming to E! News that she will be in attendance. "You better believe it!" she said. "Oh yeah!"
When she's not getting into drama with the cast, Hilton often hangs out and works with her fellow RHOBH co-star Garcelle Beauvais, having both been involved with the Race to Erase MS organization for many years.
"I just think she is such an elegant sweetheart," she said. "We're both working on that committee and we see each other socially and bump into each other a lot. And we already knew each other. And so that was comfortable for me on the show and at least knowing an extra person."
Her other well-known celeb friend? None other than Rihanna. Calling the singer "a sweetheart," Hilton revealed that she has a "little wagon filled with gifts" ready to send to the soon-to-be-mom.
Speaking of mothers, Hilton hopes that her famous kids—Paris, Nicky, Conrad and Barron—will be taking her out to lunch or dinner this Mother's Day, sharing with E! News the best present she ever received from them.
"The most memorable would be these T-shirts that they made for me," she said. "They first had these pictures of themselves put on it, and then just all this art on it. Actually, it's hanging in my closet right now."
For those looking for a Mother's Day gift for pet parents, Hilton's got you covered with her new Halo Dog Collar, a GPS collar that allows pets to roam freely within the wireless fences you set up in the product's app.
"We're dog lovers, and it's such a cool invention for the safety of your dog and your peace of mind," she said. "It's great."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 premieres Wednesday, May 11 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
