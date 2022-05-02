We'll Never Be the Same After Camila Cabello's 2022 Met Gala Look

Leave it to Camila Cabello to look like an actual princess even when she's not playing Cinderella.
The "Bam Bam" singer stunned in white two-piece gown by Prabal Gurung at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2, featuring multiple cutouts and multicolor flower decals, which as E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi explained, took over a month to hand paint on the skirt. As for accessories, Camila paired her look with jeweled earrings and matching flowers in her hair. (See every star on the red carpet here.)
Camila was dressed to impress as part of this year's theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." Pegged to a two-part exhibition, the 2022 gala picks up where the 2021 iteration, themed "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," left off in September (COVID-19 was responsible for the departure from the traditional first Monday in May date). Now, the Costume Institute can properly celebrate its 75th anniversary.
In addition to attending this year's soiree, which celebrates the Costume Institute's 75th anniversary, Camila also made an appearance at part one of the "In America" exhibit. In fact, last year's Met Gala was her first—and you better believe she made a big debut. Rocking a glittery purple Michael Kors set complete with a matching feather coat, Camila stunned on the red carpet alongside her then-boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.
Camila and Shawn broke up in November after dating for more than two years. They announced the split on their respective Instagram Stories, writing, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."
"We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends," the statement continued. "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."
Camila and Shawn had been open about their struggles as a couple prior to the breakup, but by all accounts, they were working through them. Camila revealed in October that they had even sought counseling.
"I'll be venting or ranting about something, and he'll be like, 'Have you talked to X about it?' And I'll be like, 'No. I've got to do a session.' And he'll do the same thing to me," she said. "That level of transparency really helps a lot."
Therapy has helped her as an individual, too. Chatting exclusively with E! News' Justin Sylvester on Daily Pop in April, Camila talked about having anxiety and how seeking help drastically improved her life. "There was a time where my anxiety felt so bad, I was like, 'I don't feel like I can go in the studio. I don't feel like I can work. I don't know,'" Camila said. "And so, the only way for me to go to work every day was to be honest and be myself. And if I didn't go to work and was just waiting for myself to feel better before I did that...it's just a paralyzing feeling."
"My life was so bad and so painful that I was like, 'If you tell me that eating s--t off the ground will make me feel better, I will do it,'" she added. "I was like, 'Yes, of course, therapy. All of it.'"
Suffice to say, Camila has come a long way. Professionally, she's thriving; Her third studio album, Familia, dropped last month, and in September, she's set to open for Coldplay in Colombia, Peru and Chile.