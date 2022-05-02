We'll Never Be the Same After Camila Cabello's 2022 Met Gala Look

Watch : Camila Cabello Gets Real About Anxiety in New Album

Leave it to Camila Cabello to look like an actual princess even when she's not playing Cinderella.

The "Bam Bam" singer stunned in white two-piece gown by Prabal Gurung at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2, featuring multiple cutouts and multicolor flower decals, which as E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi explained, took over a month to hand paint on the skirt. As for accessories, Camila paired her look with jeweled earrings and matching flowers in her hair. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

Camila was dressed to impress as part of this year's theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." Pegged to a two-part exhibition, the 2022 gala picks up where the 2021 iteration, themed "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," left off in September (COVID-19 was responsible for the departure from the traditional first Monday in May date). Now, the Costume Institute can properly celebrate its 75th anniversary.