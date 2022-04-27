Christina Haack Moving into "Long Term Family Home" With New Husband Josh Hall

Watch : HGTV Star Christina Haack is MARRIED!

Christina Haack Hall is on the move again.

Weeks after marrying Josh Hall and selling a southern California house she bought less than a year ago, the HGTV star announced that she and her family are packing their bags and heading to a new home.

"We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view," Christina wrote on Instagram on April 23. "We still LOVE the view but among other things we don't love the 90 minute round trip drive to and from the kids school. Back to Newport we go. Near school and friends and work. Our new home is our long term family home. Coming from a restless soul my soul is ready to rest. At 38 I'm exactly where I want to be and can't wait to make the next house our home."