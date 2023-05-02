Lil Nas X Is Unrecognizable in Silver Body Paint and Bejeweled Cat Mask at Met Gala 2023

Watch : BEST Met Gala Looks of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!

Now, this one is for the champions.



For his grand appearance at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, the "Industry Baby" singer once again made quite a splash when he arrived on the red carpet. The 24-year-old blew fans away when he showed up painted head-to-toe in silver while rocking a bejeweled thong and matching platform heels. (See all the celebrities on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet here.)

In honor of the party's theme of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," Lil Nas X rocked a cat mask studded with sparkling jewels and pearls as a nod to the late designer's beloved cat, Choupette.

Lil Nas X's outfit for the evening easily rivals the looks he pulled off for his first ever Met Gala appearance in 2021. For that event, the singer made it known that he was there to serve when he unveiled an ensemble that included three different Versace looks.



If you need a reminder of why his entrance was also good as gold that year, let's do a quick recap: He started off with him wearing a regal cape fit for royalty, which he then removed to reveal a gold-armor outfit. As for the third piece, he shined a gold sequined full-length bodysuit.