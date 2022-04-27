Jared Padalecki Shares Health Update After “Bad” Car Accident

Watch : Jared Padalecki "Gutted" By "Supernatural" Spinoff Exclusion

Jared Padalecki is on the road to recovery.

Days after news surfaced that the Walker star had been in a bad car accident, the 39-year-old gave fans an update on the current status of his health.

"Hey y'all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love," he captioned an April 26 Instagram selfie of himself with his daughter Odette. "I'm definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week. I'm so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone."

Earlier this week, Jensen Ackles revealed the news that his Supernatural co-star Jared was missing from the CW show's week-long convention in New Jersey because he's been recovering after being in a "bad" car accident.

Though Jensen did not confirm the date or time the crash occurred, he did share that Jared "wasn't driving, he was in the passenger seat" at the time that it took place and that there were "no fatalities" as a result.