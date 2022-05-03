Even Camila Cabello Was Surprised To Learn What Really Happens At The Met

Watch : Met Gala Cutest Couples: Rihanna & ASAP Rocky, The Biebers & More!

The Met Gala may seem like it is just one long parade of fashions, but as Camila Cabello recently learned, there is much more to the star-studded event.

"I was surprised," the 25-year-old told LIVE from E! on the red carpet at this year's event on May 2. "I don't feel like I knew what the Met Gala was beyond I just thought people just showed up to the stairs and then just went home. And then I was like, there's a whole thing that happens inside that nobody was talking about."

The "Bam Bam" singer shared that she found the inside show experience, including the performances, "really inspiring."

She continued, "Like they have like, last year was, you know, people doing Broadway songs. So that was cool."

For the 2022 Met Gala's Gilded Glamour dress code, Camilla arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in a two-piece Prabal Gurung number, which included an up-cycled and sustainable white lace-up crop top and full skirt, featuring pastel floral detailing and dramatic long train.