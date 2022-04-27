Ireland Baldwin Recalls Being “Tortured” by Eating Disorders

Watch : Ireland Baldwin Opens Up on Posing Topless

Ireland Baldwin opened up about her experience with eating disorders.

The model joined Red Table Talk with her mother Kim Basinger to share her struggles with alcoholism and drug addiction, in addition to how eating disorders impacted her life and connection to loved ones, per a People preview of the episode releasing April 27.

"I had isolated all of my real friends, all of my family. I had no control in anything in my life," Ireland said. "I tortured myself with my eating disorders."

Ireland, whose dad is Alec Baldwin, shared that she "didn't talk to [her] parents for, like, a year." She continued, "I saw them here and there, but I was so ashamed of what I had become and how I was living."

Ireland shared that she felt like a "different" person, describing herself as "lifeless."

August 2020 marked six years of being "free of anorexia and bulimia" for Ireland, the 26-year-old shared in an Instagram post at the time.