Ireland Baldwin Recalls Being “Tortured” by Eating Disorders

Ireland Baldwin opened up about her experience with eating disorders.
The model joined Red Table Talk with her mother Kim Basinger to share her struggles with alcoholism and drug addiction, in addition to how eating disorders impacted her life and connection to loved ones, per a People preview of the episode releasing April 27.
"I had isolated all of my real friends, all of my family. I had no control in anything in my life," Ireland said. "I tortured myself with my eating disorders."
Ireland, whose dad is Alec Baldwin, shared that she "didn't talk to [her] parents for, like, a year." She continued, "I saw them here and there, but I was so ashamed of what I had become and how I was living."
Ireland shared that she felt like a "different" person, describing herself as "lifeless."
August 2020 marked six years of being "free of anorexia and bulimia" for Ireland, the 26-year-old shared in an Instagram post at the time.
On April 6, Ireland wrote on Instagram, "I have been called some version of fat, ugly, worthless and irrelevant by grown adults on the internet since I was a kid. It's nothin new."
Saying she was inspired by Camila Cabello's recent candor about body image, Ireland said, "I have spent way too many years starving myself, binging, purging, measuring, stepping on scales, spitting food into my purse, and all around ruining my body because some troll told me I'll never be as thin an beautiful as my mother. Now that I made it through the EDS, I am indeed on the other side."
After acknowledging she still has some "bad days," she shared her new perspective: "Overall, I f--king LOVE food... like romantically. I love my body. I love the way it moves. I love how I feel in it."
In April 2015, Ireland said on Twitter that she checked herself into SOBA Recovery Center to address her "emotional trauma," leaving as an outpatient in May 2015. She went to the center for "two weeks to just get away for a bit," she wrote at the time.
Ireland added, "I need to overcome everything that I had been through and rid myself of all the pain I locked away in unreachable place."
Now is now talking openly about her experience with substance use disorder, self-medicating and navigating eating disorders on Red Table Talk. As she shared on social media earlier this month, "all that matters is I approve of me, and it feels damn good. I am so grateful and lucky to be where I am."
Ireland and Kim's episode of Red Table Talk airs Wednesday, April 27 at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.