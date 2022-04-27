Kim and Khloe Kardashian Deny They Had "Control" Over Canceling Rob & Chyna

Kim and Khloe Kardashian are taking the stand.
During a court appearance on April 26 for Blac Chyna's defamation trial against their family, the two sisters testified that they didn't decide whether Rob & Chyna—the reality series that centered around their brother Rob Kardashian as he prepared to welcome his first child with his then-fiancée Chyna—would be renewed for a second season.
In Chyna's lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner clan, she is seeking over $140 million in general damages for emotional distress, alleging the family was responsible for derailing her reality TV career. Rob & Chyna ran for one season in 2016 and the couple split in 2017.
When asked by Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, if she wanted Rob & Chyna to be canceled, Khloe replied on the stand, "We don't have control."
During her testimony, the Good American founder also described Rob and Chyna's relationship as "volatile," saying that she and her younger sister Kylie Jenner were previously encouraged by Keeping Up With the Kardashians producers to voice their concerns about their brother's well-being to network executives.
"We were putting our concerns in writing so they were aware of it," she told the court. "We feel strongly about a lot of things [but] that doesn't mean anybody is going to listen to us."
While on the stand, Kim said she does not recall if she ever personally encouraged her sisters to voice their concerns about Rob.
"I only remember trying to support Rob," she testified, adding, "If it was asked of me at any point, I would've been honest about my concerns for my brother."
At one point, Chyna's lawyer presented Kim with an alleged 2017 text exchange between the star and a Keeping Up With the Kardashians producer, in which Kim asked to take a pause in filming so the family can reassess whether they'd want to be on the same show as Chyna. The SKIMS mogul testified that she was talking about her own series—which the family does have discretion over—and not Rob & Chyna.
Though Kim said she does not remember sending the text, she told the court that she assumes the request for a break was to protect her own mental health amid relationship drama between Rob and Chyna. According to her, the producer she was texting only worked on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Kim also pointed to a text in which she wrote the "network doesn't listen to us," saying it suggests her family had no power over such show decisions.
On April 22, Michael Rhodes, an attorney representing the Kardashian-Jenner family in Chyna's lawsuit, filed a motion asking for the case to be dismissed.
In the filing, which was obtained by E! News, Rhodes called Chyna's claims against his clients "absurd" and argued that the Lashed Cosmetics founder, born Angela White, "did not testify to specific facts or introduce supporting documentary evidence about her total income pre-and post-alleged injury" while on the stand earlier on in the trial.
"Ms. White also could not identify the specific amounts she has made," he added, "for any of her three allegedly damaged income sources in a given year."
In addition to her defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family, Chyna is suing Rob—with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Dream—for assault, battery and harassment.
