6 Things Meagan Good Can't Live Without

We interviewed Meagan Good because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A reminder to keep up with routine medical appointments is always a good thing. That's why Meagan Good partnered up with FORCE, SHARE, Black Health Matters and Eisai Inc. on the Spot Her campaign to help raise awareness about endometrial cancer, the most common type of uterine cancer. Meagan recently had a uterine cancer scare during one of those routine appointments. As a result, Megan has become more conscious about her gynecologic health and very vocal, encouraging others to do the same.
Meagan said, "I'm not afraid to have open and honest conversations with my friends, family and doctor about gynecologic health and I want to encourage everyone, particularly the Black community, to do the same so more people can identify potential signs of endometrial cancer early. As women, it's important that we support each other, speak up about gynecologic symptoms and advocate for our health when visiting our doctor."
Aside from encouraging all of us to be mindful of our health, Meagan shared some of her must-have products for self-care, telling E!, "I feel happiest when I feel in alignment with God." If you want to feel relaxed, happy, and prepared, shop Meagan's list of items she can't live without.
myCharge Portable Charger for iPhone
"I can't live without my MyCharge portable battery pack. You never know when your phone is gonna go dead or when a friend may need it."
E! Shopping Editors included this charger in our roundup of concert must-haves. It has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
H&M Long Cardigan with Tie Belt
"I can't live without my long cardigan from H&M. I just love how it fits and it feels. I also love that it goes with just about anything."
Nelson's Classic Companion NKJV Bible (Black Bonded Leather)
"I can't live without my New King James Version mini Bible. I take it everywhere with me and read it every day. It's so convenient for it to be so tiny and adorable."
Rag & Bone Floppy Brim Wool Fedora Hat
"I can't live without my Rag & Bone fedora. It matches were just about any outfit and it always elevates what I'm wearing. Not to mention it's a great sun protector on vacation."
Louis Vuitton Shadow Discovery Belt Bag
"I can't live without my Louis Vuitton purse. It's got plenty of room inside of it for me to fit everything I want to carry with me daily and can be worn so many different ways."
Verabella Deep Pore Cleanser
"I can't live without my Verabella grapefruit deep pore cleanser because it cleans out my pores, exfoliates and keeps my skin super clear."
If you're looking for more shopping recommendations, Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon shared these Amazon picks that will make your life easier.