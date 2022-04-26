Jane Fonda Has a Drawer Full of Sex Toys Thanks to Grace and Frankie

Well, we know what not to get Jane Fonda for her birthday.
The 84-year-old star of Grace and Frankie has a bedside table full of sex toys, thanks to viewers of the show.
"For Christmas, everybody sent me vibrators," she said Grace and Frankie's A Farewell to 7 Seasons featurette. "It's so funny, you should see my drawer next to my bed."
The gifts were a tongue-in-cheek reference to Ménage à Moi by Vybrant, the vibrators for geriatric women with arthritis introduced in season three of the Netflix comedy.
Over the course of seven seasons, the show has never steered away from talking about sex, the perils of getting older and how those two things intersect. For instance, Fonda's co-star Lily Tomlin makes lubricant out of yams in season two. We love an eco-friendly, sex positive role model!
Despite some of the suggestive subject matter, Jane, Lily and their co-stars Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston never batted an eye, according to the show's co-creators.
"Jane, Lily, Sam and Martin were one hundred percent game," co-creator Marta Kauffman said in the interview. "They never balked ever."
When Grace and Frankie had the idea for Rise Up, a toilet for seniors that helps you sit down and stand up, in season six? No problem!
"They were never squeamish," co-creator Howard. J Morris said. "If it was true and it was a real, no matter how silly it was, they knew it was real."
Part two of Grace and Frankie's final season drops on Netflix April 29.
According to the streamer, the final episodes will "continue to show themselves, their families and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically."
That's all we'd ever ask for.