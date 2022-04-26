Jane Fonda Has a Drawer Full of Sex Toys Thanks to Grace and Frankie

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Well, we know what not to get Jane Fonda for her birthday.

The 84-year-old star of Grace and Frankie has a bedside table full of sex toys, thanks to viewers of the show.

"For Christmas, everybody sent me vibrators," she said Grace and Frankie's A Farewell to 7 Seasons featurette. "It's so funny, you should see my drawer next to my bed."

The gifts were a tongue-in-cheek reference to Ménage à Moi by Vybrant, the vibrators for geriatric women with arthritis introduced in season three of the Netflix comedy.

Over the course of seven seasons, the show has never steered away from talking about sex, the perils of getting older and how those two things intersect. For instance, Fonda's co-star Lily Tomlin makes lubricant out of yams in season two. We love an eco-friendly, sex positive role model!

Despite some of the suggestive subject matter, Jane, Lily and their co-stars Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston never batted an eye, according to the show's co-creators.