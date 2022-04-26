Megan Fox's Revelation About Double Dating With Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker May Surprise You

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Megan Fox Support Their Rockstar Fiances

They fell in love with the guys at the rock show—and now Megan Fox is pulling back the curtain.

The actress has revealed what it's like when she and Machine Gun Kelly hang out with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

In an interview with Glamour published April 26, Megan described Kourtney and Travis' connection as "magnetic."

"So nobody's really interacting with them too much, because they're just stuck. They're stuck together like this," Megan said while imitating a magnetic force with her hands, per the outlet.

So when twin flames of Megan and MGK hit the town with the magnetic duo, what's on the itinerary?

"We've been to Vegas with them a couple of times and events and things like that," Megan explained. "But we're not going on picnics or road trips."

Megan added that their hang time is pretty minimal because they all have large families.

"We don't have a lot of double dates," Megan said. "I mean, between all of us, there's 900 kids!"