Megan Fox's Revelation About Double Dating With Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker May Surprise You

They fell in love with the guys at the rock show—and now Megan Fox is pulling back the curtain.
The actress has revealed what it's like when she and Machine Gun Kelly hang out with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.
In an interview with Glamour published April 26, Megan described Kourtney and Travis' connection as "magnetic."
"So nobody's really interacting with them too much, because they're just stuck. They're stuck together like this," Megan said while imitating a magnetic force with her hands, per the outlet.
So when twin flames of Megan and MGK hit the town with the magnetic duo, what's on the itinerary?
"We've been to Vegas with them a couple of times and events and things like that," Megan explained. "But we're not going on picnics or road trips."
Megan added that their hang time is pretty minimal because they all have large families.
"We don't have a lot of double dates," Megan said. "I mean, between all of us, there's 900 kids!"
Kourtney shares Penelope Disick, 9, Mason Disick, 12 and Reign Disick, 7, with ex Scott Disick; Travis is dad to Alabama Barker, 16 and Landon Barker, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and also stepdad to Shanna's daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 23. Meanwhile, Megan shares Noah Green, 9, Bodhi Green, 8, and Journey Green, 5, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green and MGK is father to Casie Baker, 12.
And even though the group doesn't step out together too often, they tend to make headlines when they do. Kourtney and Megan had the Internet in a frenzy when the two introduced Travis and MGK at the 2021 MTV VMAs, and Megan encouraged the crowd to "get extra loud for our future baby daddies."
In February, Megan, Kourtney, Travis and MGK were all present at the Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood to celebrate the release of Avril Lavigne's latest album, Love Sux. While Travis and MGK joined Avril on stage during the night, Megan and Kourtney were there in support of their fiancés. Naturally, they not only served support, but incredible style.
While they may not get to see each other frequently, we can dream the group will hang together a little more.