This Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? Sneak Peek May Tempt You to Call Your Ex

Watch : Nikki Glaser Goes Rollerblading With Ex Chris Convy

Sometimes an ex rolls in just at the right time!

In this Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? sneak peek, sparks are flying at the roller rink between Nikki Glaser and her ex-boyfriend, Chris Convy—both of whom recently moved back to their hometown of St. Louis. Suited up in a helmet, elbow pads and knee pads, Nikki quickly gives up on the idea of skating alongside Chris and instead decides to hop on his back. "Seriously," the comedian tells him, "your breathing sounds laborious!"

Then the inevitable happens: they fall...hard. "I thought I could get you around that rink," Chris says dramatically, "and I failed."

Nikki doesn't hold it against him, though (or perhaps she's just too concussed to properly react), and as they strip off their skates, the conversation quickly turns flirtatious. Remarks Chris, "Sometimes I'm like, 'Does everybody have this good a time with Glase, or is it just me?'"

"I mean, a lot of people have a good time with me," Nikki responds.