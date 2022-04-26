Nyle DiMarco Shares Why Deaf Representation in Hollywood Is So Important

Watch : Nyle DiMarco Talks Being 4th Generation Deaf

If the success of the film CODA has taught Nyle DiMarco anything, it's that Hollywood is ready for more deaf representation.

The model, actor and activist stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on April 26 to exclusively chat about the importance of deaf stories in the media, including those in his new book, Deaf Utopia: A Memoir—And a Love Letter to a Way of Life.

"It's incredibly amazing to see an entirely deaf ensemble as a family carry a film. And not only to carry it, but to carry it to Best Picture on the Oscar stage," DiMarco told host Justin Sylvester about CODA's Oscars wins. "I think it's very telling that we're not just in a moment. We're now in a movement for the deaf community. And you can see that people are hungry for more of our stories and that they're curious about the things that we're coming to tell."