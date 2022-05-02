Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Met Gala Date Night Will Have You Saying XOXO

Watch : Blake Lively's Lady Liberty Gown Transforms at Met Gala 2022

Spotted: Blake Lively returning to the Met Steps.

The Gossip Girl alum stepped out with husband Ryan Reynolds in New York City on May 2 to attend the 2022 Met Gala, which the couple is co-hosting alongside Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda. While the foursome serve as co-hosts, designer Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and Vogue's Anna Wintour will return as the event's honorary co-chairs (see all the red carpet looks here).

For this year's gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Blake, 34, shined on the red carpet in a Versace gown—complete with a stunning, voluminous train; embroidered crystals; metallic leather and matching gloves—while Ryan, 45, rocked a sharp, dark brown, velvet Ralph Lauren tuxedo.

The actress pulled off a bit of a surprise with a wardrobe transformation. Once the bow was removed, she revealed an entirely new train. As Live From E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi explained, the outfit was Blake's ode to the Statue of Liberty, a fitting choice for this year's theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

"So the transformation is basically from the brown dress to the oxidized green, which is obviously the color of Lady Liberty—or should we say Lady Lively, now?" Zanna said. "And then this train on the dress which you see is absolutely beautiful, and it's basically the hand-painted foil and embroidered celestial map that you will find on the top of the Grand Central Station ceiling."

And as Blake told Live From E!, her column dress also gave a nod to the Empire State Building and her tiara was a reference to the Statue of Liberty's crown.