Model Sarah Talabi Says Her Mental Health Is at "All Time Low" After Timothée Chalamet Dating Rumors

Sarah Talabi is speaking out amid rumors that she and Timothée Chalamet are dating.

The 22-year-old model told E! News in an exclusive statement that her mental health has taken a dive amid unverified rumors that she and the Dune star were spotted kissing during the first weekend of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. According to Sarah, she originally had plans return to the concert for its second weekend but "wasn't able to go because of all the death threats" she's received since then.

"My mental health has been at an all time low lately. The incessant hate and death threats has caused me to have panic attacks and bouts of depression," she shared. "I am seeking therapy now, I just don't understand how people can be so cruel about something that has zero effect on their life."

Amid the dating speculations, Sarah said she's been "uncomfortable" with leaving her home.