Model Sarah Talabi Says Her Mental Health Is at "All Time Low" After Timothée Chalamet Dating Rumors

Sarah Talabi is speaking out amid rumors that she and Timothée Chalamet are dating.
The 22-year-old model told E! News in an exclusive statement that her mental health has taken a dive amid unverified rumors that she and the Dune star were spotted kissing during the first weekend of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. According to Sarah, she originally had plans return to the concert for its second weekend but "wasn't able to go because of all the death threats" she's received since then.
"My mental health has been at an all time low lately. The incessant hate and death threats has caused me to have panic attacks and bouts of depression," she shared. "I am seeking therapy now, I just don't understand how people can be so cruel about something that has zero effect on their life."
Amid the dating speculations, Sarah said she's been "uncomfortable" with leaving her home.
She has yet to definitively deny or confirm any relationship with Timothée and, instead, is hoping to redirect attention away from the gossip and toward environmentalism.
"Everyone is hounding me to answer the question of whether I'm dating Timothée or not," the Is Climate Change the Pandemic that Will End Humanity? co-author said. "I will answer that question when politicians have answered my question of why they are ignoring the climate change crisis to the point of criminal negligence. I think that's a fair trade."
She added, "If only people kept this energy for climate change reform. I hope they realize that at the rate global warming is going, the earth will cease to exist as we know it in just a few generations."
Sarah previously tagged Timothée in a concert video taken from Coachella, captioning it on her Instagram Stories, "Had the best time with the best group of people." The 26-year-old actor was not pictured in the clip, though he was spotted attending the music festival that weekend. She also posted a video from the Revolve Festival party, another event Timothée attended on April 16.
Last week, Sarah denied that she was responsible for spreading the speculation, saying in a message reposted by DeuxMoi that she "did not start these rumors."
"I have literally been getting hundreds of death threats every hour," she wrote, adding, "I wouldn't wish this on anyone let alone bring it upon myself."
E! News has reached out to Timothée's rep for comment and has not heard back.