How To Wear the Coastal Grandmother Trend TikTok Is Obsessed With

Cue the song This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) and break out your cardigans. The Coastal Grandmother trend is the newest take on preppy-chic fashion, and it's here just in time for our summer beach days and chic dinner parties.
As a romantic comedy connoisseur myself, I could never quite put my finger on why any movie with Diane Keaton or Meryl Streep in a fabulous button down linen blouse was such a comfort to me until I came across Lex Nicoleta's TikToks.
Similar to influencer Tinx's Rich Mom Energy, Lex coined the term "Coastal Grandmother." The trend is anything that embodies the chic, refined, preppy beach vibes of movies like Something's Gotta Give, It's Complicated, and Under the Tuscan Sun. You don't have to be someone's grandmother to be a Coastal Grandmother. Think Diane Keaton strolling on the beach in a bucket hat and trousers or Meryl Streep gardening in a light blue button down. It's easy to aspire to such a fabulous, chic look.
Lex also sites Reese Witherspoon and Oprah as real-life Coastal Grandmothers. I also think Taylor Swift's style could fall into this category, as cardigans are a big part of this trend.
If you're imagining yourself wrapped in a cardigan, wearing a crochet bucket hat, and dramatically sipping tea or Chardonnay while looking out the window of your beach house surrounded by hydrangeas, you've come to the right place. Scroll below for 19 styles you need for a Coastal Grandmother spring and summer.
Straw Hat
Here's a crochet bucket hat that the Coastal Grandmother Queen herself, Lex Nicoleta, influenced me to order. It's so cute, comes in white and black, and it's only $20.
Karlywindow Womens Long Sleeve Button Down Cotton Linen Shirt Blouse
White linen is a summer staple, especially when you're channeling your inner Coastal Grandmother.
Madewell Women's Straw Bucket Hat
Madewell makes a lot of styles that embody Coastal Grandmother vibes, especially this adorable straw bucket hat.
HZEYN Bucket Hats for Women Wide Brim Summer Travel Packable Cotton Bucket Beach Sun Hat
Here's another bucket hat that we could definitely see Diane Keaton wearing. The wide brim gives it a modern update, and it's yours for only $12.
Straight-cut Pants
These fun pants are the intersection where it-girl meets Coastal Grandmother.
Wide-leg Linen-blend Pants
Another Coastal Grandmother essential: tan linen trousers.
Rib-knit Sweater Vest
This sweater vest is only $20, and the gorgeous light blue color will complete your Coastal Grandmother outfit.
Knit Sweater Vest
Here's another knit sweater vest that is essential for your Coastal Grandmother wardrobe. It comes in two other pastel colors that are perfect for this trend.
Straw Beach Bags For Women Summer Clutch Rattan Woven Wicker Purse Crochet Tote
This woven wicker purse is adorable, and it screams coastal-chic.
Ayliss Women Straw Woven Tote Large Beach Handmade Weaving Shoulder Bag Handbag
Here's a larger woven bag to carry your beach essentials or hydrangea bouquet, as any Coastal Grandmother would. The best part? It's on sale!
Sweater Vest with Collar
Sweater vest and a collar? Two key styles in the Coastal Grandmother trend.
Crop Turtleneck Sweater Vest
This turtleneck is so chic for just $18.
Zoviee Women Turtleneck Tops Long Sleeve Slim Fit Lightweight Base Layer Shirts
Here's a white turtleneck top similar to the one Diane Keaton wears in the iconic "you never get hot?" scene in Something's Gotta Give.
Topshop Belted Blouson Sleeve Cardigan
Wrap yourself in this chic cardigan. It's on sale now at Nordstrom Rack for 60% off.
Treasure & Bond Textured Open Front Cardigan
Here's another adorable cardigan for breezy beach nights that's 69% off.
The Drop Women's Brigitte Chunky Button Front Pocket Ribbed Cardigan
The buttons on this cardigan are so cute, and it comes in sizes XXS-5X.
Oxford Shirt
The perfect oxford shirt is a necessity for a Coastal Grandmother wardrobe. The oversized fit of this shirt makes it a perfect coverup for your bathing suits, too!
Good Skate
Take 20% off these Good American jeans with code SPRING20. Light-wash, baggy jeans are perfect for beach strolls or gardening like the Coastal Grandmother you are.