Kim Kardashian Drops Her First Revolve Edit: Shop These 12 Must-Have Styles

Break out the square sunglasses, gloves, and caution tape, Kim Kardashian has just launched her first curated collection with Revolve. If you have always wanted to feel like Kim styled your look, here's your chance. She included some signature elements from her personal style, and of course, some picks from her sister Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American.

Kim explained, "Everything that I get has to work everywhere, and when it comes to ‘Festival Fashion,' I feel like you always have to be yourself. Simple. Sexy.I wanted my picks to be classic pieces that everyone would look good in, and find easy to put together with other outfits. I made sure that everything was just really versatile."

Kim's Spring Style Edit with Revolve includes 20 pieces that can be worn together or with other favorites you already have in your closet. Here are some of her standout picks.