The Boys Spin-Off Series Loses Its Third Superhero

The cast of The Boys spin-off is officially dwindling. Check out the latest star to exit the Prime Video series.

Another one bites the dust! 

Prime Video's spinoff of The Boys may be on its way, but its cast members are dropping like flies. Reina Hardesty is now officially the third lead to leave the series, following Aimee Carrero and Shane Paul McGhie, Deadline reports.

The spin-off series takes place at the only college in America that is exclusively for young-adult superheroes. According to the outlet, Hardesty's role has been redeveloped and will be recast.

And the Brockmire star's character isn't the only one getting a new face! Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alum Chance Perdomo would step in for McGhie.

Additionally, it was previously announced that Carrero left the series in March in order to join a different Prime Video series, The Consultant, starring Christoph Waltz and Nat Wolff.

We still have a few superheroes that plan on attending the university, however. The series is set to star Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway and Maddie Phillips.

