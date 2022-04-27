RHOA's Marlo Hampton Shares Just How Much Finally Getting a Peach Means to Her

Marlo Hampton is no longer a forever friend-of—and rightfully so!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has finally snagged her official title as a Real Housewife for season 14 after years of being a supporting—yet always scene-stealing—cast member.
"Getting the peach meant a lot to me for my fans," Marlo told E! News in an exclusive interview ahead of RHOA's May 1 premiere. "At some point it was depressing just to see everything—'Why don't you have a peach? Give her a peach!'—to a point where I wanted it to stop, you guys, just stop it. But it just felt so good when I found out I had a peach. I'm like, 'Yes! My supporters and fans are going to be so happy.' It was just an amazing feeling and I just feel everything happens at its right time and right now it's my time."
In addition to plenty of "shade" and "sisterhood" coming up this next season, Marlo says fans will "see somebody getting fed dog bone treats." There's also drama between her and longtime co-star Kandi Burruss.
"I've known Kandi longer than this entire group of girls. We've known each other for at least 15 years. I used to date her godbrother, so with Kandi, I just see her as a sister," Marlo explained. "I don't care if you're a fan favorite, you have 50 million followers: When you're right, you're right and when you're wrong, you're wrong. And in my opinion, we had a disagreement and I want you to judge."
She added with a laugh, "Guess what? We made up though over some chicken wings and we're good. I'm just glad I told her how I felt."
Marlo also butts head with newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross—at least at first.
"I was not feeling Sanya at first," Marlo admitted. "At first, Sanya came around and she was buddy-buddy with Drew [Sidora]. I'm like, 'Get to know the whole group of girls, don't just go and meet one girl and that's your buddy-buddy. Once she and Drew went through their little thing, she got a chance to really get to know each individual. And Sanya is just bubbly sunshine, what this group needs, new energy. She's such a sweetheart."
One co-star Marlo was most excited about this season? Shereé Whitfield, who fans last saw on season 10.
"Hell yeah! You know we needed the O.G. bone collector to collect the bones," Marlo exclaimed. "You know she's collecting the bones! I was so excited to see her back, we missed her. We need her so badly."
And unlike in RHOA's very first season, Shereé will host a successful fashion show for her clothing line (complete with actual clothes).
"Yes, you will get a She By Shereé fashion show, thank god!" Marlo confirmed. "I don't know if the seasons is right, spring/summer, but you're getting a fashion show...The fashion show will finally have clothes."
Watch E!'s exclusive interview with Marlo above for even more season 14 scoop, plus her favorite iconic moment of herself from seasons past!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Sunday, May 1 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)