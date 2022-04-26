Charli D'Amelio Is Making Her Acting Debut in Home School

Watch : Drew Barrymore DMs Gigi Hadid, Charli D'Amelio & More!

Lights, camera, action! Charli D'Amelio has landed her first starring role, in the horror flick Home School.



In the upcoming movie—which will serve as the first in an eight-film franchise of supernatural thrillers—the competitive dancer will play a 17-year-old named Mira who moves to a different town to live with her aunt after her mother dies. According to the movie's synopsis, "After arriving in what seems like the all-too-perfect town, Mira discovers that her mother's death and her own future are intertwined supernaturally."



After she landed the game-changing lead, Charli, 17, exclusively told E! News how much this role means to her.



"Acting has actually been a goal of mine for quite some time now," she said. "But I really wanted to take the time to look at a lot of different genres, scripts, and roles. I am a huge fan of horror and thriller movies, and as soon as I read Home School, I knew it was for me."