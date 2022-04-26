BravoCon Is Back: Get All the Details on 2022's Can't-Miss Fan Event

The reality-TV crossover event of the decade—nay, the century—is finally back.
That's right: BravoCon is a go for 2022. The star-studded spectacle will return to New York City from October 14-16, bringing together Bravolebrities from the network's biggest shows including The Real Housewives, Below Deck and Million Dollar Listing franchises, as well as Southern Charm, Top Chef, Summer House, Married to Medicine and more.
"BravoCon emerged as a first-of-its-kind interactive event where ten thousand fans got to experience the massive Bravosphere come to life," said Ellen Stone, EVP, Consumer Engagement & Brand Strategy, NBCUniversal, on April 26. "After the last few years, we are especially excited to bring our biggest BravoCon ever to our loyal fans for an even more memorable year."
In the wise words of Scheana Shay, it's all happening—more specifically, at New York City's Javits Center.
There, fans will have the opportunity to hop from one tea-spilling panel to the next, catching live performances ("Feelin' Jovani" by Luann de Lesseps, perhaps?), immersive activations, shopping opportunities and interactive experiences along the way. Best of all, BravoCon is sure to deliver never-before-seen content from all your favorite shows.
And what would a Bravo event be without Andy Cohen? Here's to hoping he'll beat the record set in 2019 for Watch What Happens Live's largest audience ever (with over 75 Bravolebrities on stage!).
Additional details are coming soon, but for now, it's time to sit back, relax and fire up Peacock to reacquaint yourself with everyone from Kyle Richards to Kyle Cooke.
For more information, visit BravoCon2022.com.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)