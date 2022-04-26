BravoCon Is Back: Get All the Details on 2022's Can't-Miss Fan Event

Watch : Does Andy Cohen's Son Have a Favorite "Real Housewives" Star?

The reality-TV crossover event of the decade—nay, the century—is finally back.

That's right: BravoCon is a go for 2022. The star-studded spectacle will return to New York City from October 14-16, bringing together Bravolebrities from the network's biggest shows including The Real Housewives, Below Deck and Million Dollar Listing franchises, as well as Southern Charm, Top Chef, Summer House, Married to Medicine and more.

"BravoCon emerged as a first-of-its-kind interactive event where ten thousand fans got to experience the massive Bravosphere come to life," said Ellen Stone, EVP, Consumer Engagement & Brand Strategy, NBCUniversal, on April 26. "After the last few years, we are especially excited to bring our biggest BravoCon ever to our loyal fans for an even more memorable year."

In the wise words of Scheana Shay, it's all happening—more specifically, at New York City's Javits Center.

There, fans will have the opportunity to hop from one tea-spilling panel to the next, catching live performances ("Feelin' Jovani" by Luann de Lesseps, perhaps?), immersive activations, shopping opportunities and interactive experiences along the way. Best of all, BravoCon is sure to deliver never-before-seen content from all your favorite shows.