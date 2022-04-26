This Photo of Frozen Stars Kristen Bell and Patti Murin's First Meeting Will Melt Your Heart

Do you wanna
build a snowman see an epic selfie?
Kristen Bell, who played Anna in Frozen and Frozen II, and Patti Murin, who portrayed the same character in the original cast of the Broadway production of the Disney sensation, finally met at the New York Pops 39th Birthday Gala at New York's Carnegie Hall on April 25. Of course, the major moment had to be documented with a pic—and we just can't let it go.
"For the first time in forever…two Annas meet at last!" Murin captioned the snapshot." #Frozen."
Bell opened the concert with a performance of "For the First Time in Forever" with Samantha Barks, who plays Elsa (portrayed by Idina Menzel in the film) in London's West End staging of the musical. And needless to say, it was a dream come true for Barks, who posted a video from rehearsals with Bell and called singing with her "such an honor."
They weren't the only ones from Arendelle to take the stage, either. Bell also performed "Love Is an Open Door" with Santino Fontana, who played Hans in the movie Frozen, and Josh Gad, who portrayed the lovable snowman Olaf in the first and second films, belted out his classic hit "In Summer." In addition, Caissie Levy, who played Elsa in the original Broadway production of Frozen, sang the tune "Monster" from the musical.
The event, appropriately titled "For the First Time in Forever," honored the work of Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, the husband-and-wife songwriting duo behind the award-winning music for the Frozen movies and musical. And it's clear that musical talent runs in the family. During the show, the couple's daughter, Katherine Lopez, came onto the stage to sing "Into the Unknown" with Barks.
In addition to celebrating Lopez and Anderson-Lopez's music in Frozen, the event paid tribute to their songs in the musicals Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon and In Transit; the movie Coco; and the show WandaVision, with cast members from the Broadway production and film singing some of attendees' favorite tunes from these works. And despite a few technical difficulties with the mics during the grand finale (hey, it is live theater, after all), the star-studded performers finished off the night with a rendition of "Let It Go" that had the crowd singing along.
Now, who's ready to play the soundtracks on repeat?