This Photo of Frozen Stars Kristen Bell and Patti Murin's First Meeting Will Melt Your Heart

Watch : "Frozen" 6 Years Later: E! News Rewind

Do you wanna build a snowman see an epic selfie?

Kristen Bell, who played Anna in Frozen and Frozen II, and Patti Murin, who portrayed the same character in the original cast of the Broadway production of the Disney sensation, finally met at the New York Pops 39th Birthday Gala at New York's Carnegie Hall on April 25. Of course, the major moment had to be documented with a pic—and we just can't let it go.

"For the first time in forever…two Annas meet at last!" Murin captioned the snapshot." #Frozen."

Bell opened the concert with a performance of "For the First Time in Forever" with Samantha Barks, who plays Elsa (portrayed by Idina Menzel in the film) in London's West End staging of the musical. And needless to say, it was a dream come true for Barks, who posted a video from rehearsals with Bell and called singing with her "such an honor."