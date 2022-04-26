Achieve the No-Makeup Makeup Look With These 10 Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
We basically woke up like this. As warmer weather approaches, so does the need for a quick, light, natural makeup routine that will leave you looking fresh and glowy. There's nothing worse than the feeling of heavy makeup on your skin on a hot day.
The inspiration for this product roundup comes from celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz who always rock an effortless, natural glow. We're picturing ourselves on vacation or at the beach with a cocktail in hand and a "yes, I did wake up looking this fresh and fabulous" beauty look all summer long.
On a totally different note, this is a great beauty routine for going into the office when you want to enhance your features without taking too long in the morning. Scroll below for the only products you need for the no-makeup makeup look from Sephora, Amazon, and Glossier.
EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
Having a strong base to apply your makeup to is important which is why we want to protect our skin without breaking it out. Countless celebrities swear by this sunscreen. It provides protection without irritating the skin.
EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Tinted Sunscreen Moisturizer Face Lotion, Tinted Sunscreen with Hyaluronic Acid
For a tinted version of the amazing product above, this tinted sunscreen is perfect for providing protection in addition to light coverage to rock the no-makeup makeup look.
Supergoop Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++ with Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide
There's nothing worse than the feeling of heavy makeup on a hot day. Supergoop's Glowscreen provides light coverage and a subtle glow. You can use this as a primer or on its own for a more natural look. You'll look like you just got back from vacation. And with hyaluronic acid and SPF 40, you're protecting and hydrating your skin, too!
Cloud Paint
A little goes a long way with this liquid blush, so this product will last you a long time. We love to apply this to our cheeks and nose for an effortlessly sun-kissed, golden hour look. Bonus: this can double as a pretty eyeshadow in a pinch for a quick, cohesive look.
Makeup Forever Artist Color Pencil: Eye, Lip & Brow Pencil
We love a brown eyeliner for a natural look. A small, thin line and wing on the outside corner of your eye will enhance your gorgeous eyes, making them look bigger and brighter.
Eyelash Curler
An eyelash curler can be such a game-changer for your beauty routine. Extend your eyelashes and make your eyes pop in a super natural way.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara
We love Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty mascara. It lengthens your lashes without weighing them down or clumping.
Boy Brow - Clear
Don't forget to give some love to your eyebrows. After all, they frame our face. When brushed up, they provide an instant lifted look to our eyes and face. Glossier's Boy Brow Brush in clear is the perfect way to style your eyebrows in a natural way.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
This sleeping mask went viral on TikTok, and for good reason. Most people don't use it just for sleeping, as it is a great way to keep your lips soft and hydrated all day long.
H2O Gloss Lip Gloss
Finish off your natural look with this pretty pink lip gloss. It comes in 12 colors, so you can find the shade that fits your natural lip color the best.