Achieve the No-Makeup Makeup Look With These 10 Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

We basically woke up like this. As warmer weather approaches, so does the need for a quick, light, natural makeup routine that will leave you looking fresh and glowy. There's nothing worse than the feeling of heavy makeup on your skin on a hot day.

The inspiration for this product roundup comes from celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz who always rock an effortless, natural glow. We're picturing ourselves on vacation or at the beach with a cocktail in hand and a "yes, I did wake up looking this fresh and fabulous" beauty look all summer long.

On a totally different note, this is a great beauty routine for going into the office when you want to enhance your features without taking too long in the morning. Scroll below for the only products you need for the no-makeup makeup look from Sephora, Amazon, and Glossier.