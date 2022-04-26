RHOA’s Kandi Burruss Explains Her "Sucking D--k in a Locker Room" Comment

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 trailer left fans s-peach-less for several reasons.
There was the tense showdown between Shereé Whitfield and Drew Sidora, the surprise return of Phaedra Parks' ex-husband Apollo Nida, and, in perhaps the most jaw-dropping moment of all, Kandi Burruss asked the ladies, "Who think they know some tea on me about sucking d--k in a locker room?" The question was interrupted by a random mom chastising Kandi because they were at a kid's birthday party, making the scene all the more hilarious.
But what could the group possibly have been talking about to elicit such a specific accusation? Thankfully, Kandi weighed in during E! News' Nightly Pop on April 25.
"They were trying to play this game where people would have secrets about different people," Kandi said of her fellow Housewives, "and they would pull them out of a hat. And somebody said that I used to 'suck d--k in the locker room' or something. Crazy! I was like, 'I NEVER SUCKED D--K IN THE LOCKER ROOM!'"
Added Kandi, "I was going crazy and nobody admitted to putting it in the bucket."
In fact, she said she's "still trying to find out who did it" to this day.
The list of suspects is a long one, too. After Nightly Pop previewed all of the drama to come this season on RHOA, Kandi noted, "By the looks of that, everybody is coming for me this year!"
Kandi stars on season 14 of the Bravo series alongside fellow returning cast members Shereé, Drew and Kenya Moore, plus longtime "friend" turned full-timer Marlo Hampton as well as newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 premieres Sunday, May 1 on Bravo.
