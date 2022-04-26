Bill Hader's Daughter Pulled the Funniest Prank on Her Dad in Front of Chris Pratt

Bill Hader is not the only comedian in his family.
During his April 25 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Barry actor shared how he was tricked into meeting Chris Pratt, 42, while out to eat at a restaurant with his three daughters: Hayley, 7, Harper, 9, and Hannah, 12.
"I go, ‘Guys, don't freak out, but Guardians of the Galaxy, you know,'" he told host Jimmy Kimmel. "My daughters are like, ‘Oh, my God!'"
Bill's daughter Harper told her dad that she knew the Jurassic World actor's son, Jack, 9, who was with his dad, and wanted to say hello.
"The 9-year-old, who was eight at the time, was like, ‘I know his son.' And I go, ‘Really?' She's like, ‘Yes, I know his son. Can I go over there and say hi?' I'm like, ‘He's eating, just leave him alone, please.'"
Bill, 43, and his girls—whose mom is Bill's ex-wife Maggie Carey—continued eating, and after he paid the tab, Harper asked again if she could go speak to Chris' son before they left.
After feeling "terrible" for initially not allowing his daughter's request, he and his daughters walked over to where Chris was seated.
"So, I walk over, and I go, 'Hey, Chris. Sorry, but my daughter knows your son,'" he recalled. "And my daughter goes, 'I don't know his son! You wanted to meet Chris Pratt!'"
After getting tricked by Harper, Bill said he wanted to "strangle her" from feeling so embarrassed. But he also said that he had never felt "more proud" of his daughter.
"I go, 'Why did you do that?'" Bill shared. "And she was like, 'I don't know.' And I was like, ‘You're gonna make me so much money.'"