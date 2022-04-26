Jessica Biel Reflects on “Ups and Downs” With Justin Timberlake Ahead of 10th Wedding Anniversary

Months before Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are set to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, the actress is opening up about what that milestone means to her.

Ain't another woman who could take Jessica Biel's spot in Justin Timberlake's heart. 

As the couple nears their 10th wedding anniversary this October, the 7th Heaven alum, 40, shared her feelings on the milestone. 

"I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, 10 years, that's a really substantial amount of someone's life,'" she shared in an interview with Access Hollywood. "I just feel really proud of it."

Biel added that though she and the "Rock Your Body" singer, 41, have had their "ups and downs like everybody," she is "really proud of it and I'm still the happiest and loving my life."

In the years since their lavish Italian nuptials, the parents to sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 21 months, have worked hard to keep the celebration going. "You just have to make time for date night, time for yourself alone and time with your partner," the Sinner actress shared with E! News in 2018. "It has to be fun!"

She also added that Timberlake always tells her that they "can't stop dating."

"I love that because it's true," she continued. "You have to continue to make the space for yourself and your partner to just have fun like you did before you had kids. And not talk about them! Keep it fresh, keep it exciting. Spontaneous if at all possible."
 

Last month, Timberlake celebrated his wife's 40th birthday by sharing a sweet shout-out on Instagram along with a photo of the birthday girl.

"Whether it's laid up on a couch, kicking my ass at the gym or, dressing up at ridiculous costume parties... you make it all look good," he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. "I love you and I celebrate you every day."

