Jessica Biel Reflects on “Ups and Downs” With Justin Timberlake Ahead of 10th Wedding Anniversary

Watch : Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo

Ain't another woman who could take Jessica Biel's spot in Justin Timberlake's heart.

As the couple nears their 10th wedding anniversary this October, the 7th Heaven alum, 40, shared her feelings on the milestone.

"I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, 10 years, that's a really substantial amount of someone's life,'" she shared in an interview with Access Hollywood. "I just feel really proud of it."

Biel added that though she and the "Rock Your Body" singer, 41, have had their "ups and downs like everybody," she is "really proud of it and I'm still the happiest and loving my life."

In the years since their lavish Italian nuptials, the parents to sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 21 months, have worked hard to keep the celebration going. "You just have to make time for date night, time for yourself alone and time with your partner," the Sinner actress shared with E! News in 2018. "It has to be fun!"