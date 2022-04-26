Katy Perry Hilariously Reacts to American Idol Contestant Performing Song By Her Ex John Mayer

Watch : Katy Perry, Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie Talk "American Idol" Season 20

Things got a little uncomfortable for Katy Perry on American Idol.

On the April 25 episode of the hit talent show, the "I Kissed a Girl" singer had an awkward moment after contestant Noah Thompson performed a John Mayer song. When Thompson guessed it was Perry who chose "Heartbreak Warfare" for him to perform instead of John Denver's "Take Me Home," Perry—who previously dated Mayer—replied, "Noah, I feel like you should maybe Wikipedia me. I picked John Denver."

After judge Luke Bryan admitted to choosing the song for Thompson, Perry said, "It's all a great song—I can't talk anymore."

The "Hot N Cold" singer, 34, then hid under the desk while everyone laughed, before jokingly asking, "Who's going to pay for my extra hour of therapy?"

Thompson may not have realized that Perry and Mayer had a romantic past.

The "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer, 44, and Perry began dating in the summer of 2012. The pair called it quits several times before ultimately ending things in 2015.