Supernatural's Misha Collins Apologizes for “Misspeaking” After Appearing to Come Out as Bisexual

Supernatural star Misha Collins is clarifying his recent comments about his sexuality.



In a video from a fan convention over the weekend that has since gone viral, Misha asked the crowd, "By a show of force, how many of you would consider yourself introverts? How many extroverts? And how many bisexuals?" He added, "I'm all three."



On April 25, the actor, 47, expanded on his comments and issued an apology for "misspeaking" in a statement shared to Instagram.



"I want to deeply apologize for misspeaking this weekend," he wrote. "At a fan convention in New Jersey, when I was talking with the audience, I said that I was ‘all three' things: an introvert, an extrovert and a bisexual. My clumsy intention was to wave off actually discussing my sexuality, but I badly fumbled that and understand that was seen as me coming out as bisexual."

"This was not my intention, so I need to correct the record: I am not bisexual," he continued." I happen to be straight, but I am also a fierce ally and the last thing I want to do is falsely co-opt the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community."