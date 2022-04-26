Supernatural's Misha Collins Apologizes for “Misspeaking” After Appearing to Come Out as Bisexual

Supernatural star Misha Collins is clarifying his recent comments about his sexuality.
In a video from a fan convention over the weekend that has since gone viral, Misha asked the crowd, "By a show of force, how many of you would consider yourself introverts? How many extroverts? And how many bisexuals?" He added, "I'm all three."
On April 25, the actor, 47, expanded on his comments and issued an apology for "misspeaking" in a statement shared to Instagram.
"I want to deeply apologize for misspeaking this weekend," he wrote. "At a fan convention in New Jersey, when I was talking with the audience, I said that I was ‘all three' things: an introvert, an extrovert and a bisexual. My clumsy intention was to wave off actually discussing my sexuality, but I badly fumbled that and understand that was seen as me coming out as bisexual."
"This was not my intention, so I need to correct the record: I am not bisexual," he continued." I happen to be straight, but I am also a fierce ally and the last thing I want to do is falsely co-opt the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community."
Misha, who married Victoria Vantoch in 2001 and is dad to West, 12, and daughter Maison, 9, explained, "I believe and fully support that we need to sanctify the human right to express our identities honestly and to be free to love whomever we choose openly."
Adding that he is "deeply sorry for the clumsiness of my language," Misha concluded, "I want to be a better ally and I feel sick to my stomach that I might have done anything to make things worse. I'm trying to learn, trying to do better and I will keep listening."
During his run on Supernatural (in the show's last six seasons), Misha played an angel named Gabriel, who came out as gay in the final season.
During a convention in 2020, Misha acknowledged his character's development, saying in part, "So Castiel makes this homosexual declaration of love, which is amazing that that happens, and then he dies right after, which plays into a timeless Hollywood trope of 'kill the gays,' which pisses off [fans]. So, we give and then we take away."