90 Day Fiancé's Mursel Mistanoglu and Anna-Marie Campisi Welcome First Baby Together

90 Day Fiancé stars Mursel Mistanoglu and Anna-Marie Campisi welcomed their first child together—a son—via surrogate on April 11. See photos of their baby boy.

Mursel Mistanoglu and Anna-Marie Campisi's family got a little bigger.

The 90 Day Fiancé couple, whose love story was documented on the seventh season of the TLC show, welcomed their first child together—a baby boy named Gokhan John—via surrogate on April 11, Anna announced in an Instagram post shared two weeks after the birth. Alongside photos of her son, Anna revealed that the newborn arrived "5 weeks early" from his due date.

"He's doing amazing!" she raved. "Just a small guy at 5.3 pounds 18 inches."

Anna—who is also mom to sons Joey, Leo and Gino from a previous relationship—added that the surrogate is "also doing well" following the birth, calling her "an amazing woman."

In her post, Anna also detailed her journey to Ukraine to meet her son for the first time. According to the Beauty and the Bees founder, she worked with non-profit group Dynamo Project to enter the country from Poland, while Mursel stayed behind since his travel visa would not allow him to cross the border twice.

"If he came with to Ukraine, he wouldn't be allowed to leave," explained Anna, who now resides in Nebraska with Mursel. "Thank God for this amazing group Dynamo Project! I didn't have to go alone. They planned the logistics including travel into ukraine, a safe place to stay while in Ukraine, and travel while inside. They were with me the entire time."

 

Instagram

Anna said she picked up her son in Lviv before being transported back to the border, where she re-entered Poland by foot.

"We went back to Warsaw after. Dynamo Project helped with that also," she wrote. "This is such an amazing group! They go into countries with wars and hostile environments to help people get out! They have helped numerous people in Ukraine get out of towns, they've moved surrogates and babies. We will forever be grateful to them!"

Instagram

Anna and Mursel tied the knot in September 2019 after meeting in an online beekeeping enthusiast group. The two, who have been open about Anna's inability to carry a child, announced in January that they were expecting.

"We are currently 22 weeks!" Anna shared at the time, adding, "#FutureBeekeeper."

