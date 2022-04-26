15 Mother’s Day Gifts From Amazon That Look Way More Expensive Than They Actually Are

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Still searching for a gift your mom is sure to love this Mother's Day? Take your search to Amazon. Their Mother's Day 2022 section has all kinds of gifts for every type of mom. Whether you're shopping for a foodie mom, a fitness mom, a pet mom or plant mom, there really is something for everyone. Best part is, there's also something for every budget.
If you're working with a budget of $50 or less this Mother's Day, you can find gifts that are totally unique, useful and look way more expensive than they actually are. For instance, these gorgeous long distance charm necklaces are perfect for anyone who lives in a different state from their mom. They're customizable and come in gold, silver and rose gold. They're just $21, but reviewers say they look like they're worth more than that. In fact, there are so many other Mother's Day gifts like this on Amazon that are surprisingly affordable.
We've rounded up some of the best under $50 Mother's Day gifts you can find on Amazon right now. Check those out below.
Tronco Glass Tumbler
This $16 glass tumbler comes in a wide variety of colors brights, pastels, neutrals and metallics. It has over 25,000 five-star reviews and reviewers say they were pleasantly surprised at how gorgeous and well made these were for the low price.
La Jolie Muse Jasmine Scented Candle
This luxe candle features notes of jasmine, clove, orange blossom, ylang-ylang, patchouli, oak moss, amber and musk. As a bonus, it already comes packaged in a cute box that's reading to be gifted.
Tea Te Ching Ceramic Tea Cup with Infuser and Lid
This large mug is perfect for tea lovers. It's made with stainless steel and features a luxurious matte finish. Plus, there are seven colors to choose from including blue, yellow, green and black.
Crazy Lady Women's Fuzzy Cross Band House Slippers
According to the numerous perfect reviews, these slippers are just as fluffy, cozy and soft as they look. Several reviewers also mentioned these slippers being comparable to higher priced brands. They come in multiple colors and patterns, and they're as low as $15.
Mevecco Gold Dainty Initial Necklace 18K Gold Plated Butterfly Pendant
You can get this pretty gold butterfly pendant necklace as is or with an initial. Either way, mom's going to love it.
JoyJolt White Wine Glasses - Set of 2
Now here's a great deal on a gift for the mom in your life. This set of premium wine glasses are originally $40, but you can snag them today for just $16. As one reviewer wrote, "These square wine glasses are just like the ones from Crate and Barrel but half the cost. So worth the money. They come well packaged and look so good on display. Buy them, you won't regret it!"
Long Distance Charm Necklace
Personalized gifts are ones mom can treasure forever. If you and your mom live in different states, this handmade long distance necklace is a great way to show her how much you love and miss her.
Manual Burr Coffee Bean Grinder with Adjustable Settings
This portable manual coffee bean grinder with over 13,800 five-star reviews was made to "enhance your morning experience," and reviewers say it really delivers on that promise. The mom in your life will have a delicious cup of coffee each and every single time she uses this.
Plant Terrarium with Wooden Stand
This unique gift is perfectly sized for desks or window sills. We recommend building it yourself and then adding some plants you know your mom would love. It's a great alternative to your typical bouquet of flowers.
Barbie x Dragon Glassware Wine Glasses
This adorable pretty pink and magenta wine glass set from the Barbie x Dragon Glassware collection is sure to delight any mom. They're made using high-quality crystal glass and even feature an embellishment of the iconic Barbie logo on the base. So cute!
Decorative Wood Cutting Board
This is so versatile it can be used as a charcuterie board or a decorative piece. According to reviewers, the quality is excellent and the board is just beautiful overall. You can choose to get this in oval or a cool wavy shape.
Liven 3-in-1 Mini Waffle Maker
Now this is one product the whole family can enjoy. The Liven waffle maker comes with three sets of plates so you can use it to make wallless, sandwiches, paninis, donuts and more. It's lightweight and perfect for small spaces. According to Amazon reviews, it's also easy to use and even easier to clean.
Asobu Insulated Pour Over Coffee Maker
This stylish pour over coffee maker features a double-walled, vacuum-insulated design to keep coffee hot and fresh for up to 12 hours. It comes in several different colors including this pretty aqua pink marble. As one reviewer wrote, "Been drinking coffee for 50 years. Best coffee maker ever!"
Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray
This luxe bathtub caddy can hold everything mom needs to enjoy a nice, warm relaxing bath. There are several colors to choose from and it's on sale for less than $50.
Zesica Long Batwing Sleeve Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan
This chic lightweight cardigan is the perfect piece to have on when it gets a little cooler out. It's available in 28 colors, many of which are perfect for spring. Some colors and sizes are as low as $20!
