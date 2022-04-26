TikToker Mikayla Nogueira Embraces Her “New Body” After 60-Lb. Weight Gain

Watch : Lizzo Brings Body Inclusivity to New Dance Competition Show

Content warning: This story discusses eating disorders.

Mikayla Nogueira is sharing her empowering journey toward body acceptance.

The TikTok star said she feels "so good" about herself after experiencing a significant weight gain and shared how she worked hard to get to this point.

"I recently gained 60 pounds," the influencer shared in a TikTok video on April 25. "It was really difficult for me to accept I have a new body."

Mikayla said, at first, 200 pounds on her 4'11" frame was a "really scary" reality, but she later decided she was "going to learn to love my body the way it is."

One way the 23-year-old became more comfortable in her skin was investing a brand new wardrobe. In the TikTok clip, Mikayla tries on a number of outfits from Lulu's and Pink Lily proudly showing off her what she "looks like as a size 14."

"I'm going show you guys that you can wear whatever the f--k you want if your a size 2 or size 20," she told her fans. "It doesn't matter, where what makes you happy."