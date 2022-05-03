2022 Met Gala

See Every Star On The Red Carpet

Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian and More Best Dressed Stars At The 2022 Met Gala

From Blake Lively wowing in Versace to Kim Kardashian serving a sparkly Bob Mackie vintage moment, the stars brought their fashion A-Game to the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.

Watch: Blake Lively's Lady Liberty Gown Transforms at Met Gala 2022

There's no red carpet quite like the Met Gala.

On May 2, all eyes were fixated on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where the most extravagant designer fashions were showcased on the world's biggest stars.

This 2022 theme was "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," which according to Vogue, is the Met's "thoughtful homage to our country's history." The theme carries on the second part of the museum's exhibit, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

This year, the Met Gala's dress code was "Gilded Glamour," taking inspiration from New York's Gilded Age, the period between 1870 and 1890, and the stars certainly didn't disappoint. While many stuck to the opulent and brilliant theme, others broke the rules, but still ruled the red carpet.

Event co-chair Blake Livley ascended the Met's famous steps in a jaw-dropping, architecturally-inspired Versace Atelier gown, which transformed into two different looks, complete with a Lorraine Schwartz tiara, statement drop earrings and opera length gloves.

Doing a complete 180 from her blackout Balenciaga look from 2021, a platinum blonde Kim Kardashian showed off a vintage Bob Mackie gown which Marilyn Monroe famously wore when she sang "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to JFK in 1962, according to VogueMegan Thee Stallion worked her killer curves in a gold Moschino design by Jeremy Scott.

The men also brought their fashion A-game—from Ryan Reynolds in a dapper white-tie Ralph Lauren tux to Patrick Schwarzenegger in a cool, blush-colored Western suit.

Keep scrolling to see the best dressed stars at the 2022 Met Gala below.

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Blake Lively

In Versace and a Lorraine Schwartz tiara.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

In a vintage Bob Mackie gown, previously worn by Marilyn Monroe. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion

In Moschino by Jeremy Scott.

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Vanessa Hudgens

In Moschino.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Ryan Reynolds

In Ralph Lauren and an Omega watch.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Laura Harrier

In H&M

John Shearer/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

In Prada

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Janelle Monáe

In Ralph Lauren

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves

In Prada.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Gwen Stefani

In Vera Wang.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Normani

In Christian Siriano.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Billie Eilis

In Gucci.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Karlie Kloss

In Givenchy.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Bella Hadid

In Burberry.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Leslie Odom Jr.

In Fendi.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Sydney Sweeney

In Tory Burch and Aquazzura heels.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain

In Gucci.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid

In Versace and Chopard jewels.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Kaia Gerber

In Alexander McQueen.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Olivia Rodrigo

In Versace.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

In Moschino by Jeremy Scott.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Dove Cameron

In Iris van Herpen and Brilliant Earth earrings.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Dakota Johnson

In Gucci.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith

In Gucci.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes

In Tommy Hilfiger.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Tessa Thompson

In Carolina Herrera.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Austin Butler

In Prada.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Emma Stone

In Louis Vuitton.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Maude Apatow

In Miu Miu.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Camila Mendes

In Alexandre Mattiussi.

