Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Sounds Off on Claim She’s a “Bully”

Chrishell Stause isn't in the market for rumors.
The Selling Sunset star has set the record straight about her character in an Instagram Story on April 25.
"I just wanted to address something real quick," Chrishell said in a selfie video. "Every single season, I see this common thing every time that I'm actually, you know, not really nice, I'm fake nice and that I'm actually a bully or whatever."
She said she wanted to "address" the claims head-on, saying, "Here's the thing, to all the nice girls out there, listen, you try and be nice, you try and do the right thing. I've worked in this business a long time. I have kept so many friendships. I try and always be professional."
However, she explained that it's important to stick up for yourself. "At the end of the day," she said, "you don't always have to be nice if somebody keeps pushing you and does not respect your boundaries and that is OK."
Chrishell's clapback comes after the Selling Sunset cast filmed the reunion episode, which will air on Netflix May 6. Season five—which premiered on Netflix April 22—has taken viewers through the ups and downs of those that work at the Oppenheim Group.
Notably, this season has given viewers a deeper look inside Chrishell and Jason Oppenheim's former relationship before they announced their breakup in December. And while many may be keen to see clips from their past romance, one viewer is not looking forward to watching.
In an April 22 interview with People, Jason shared he is "anxious" to relive the rise and fall of their relationship.
"It's almost like if you got a divorce and had to watch your wedding video," Jason said. "Why would you want to do that? This has not been an easy breakup for me at all—my most difficult for sure—and I'm still processing. So to have to go through this when I'm already having a difficult time is not something I'm looking forward to."
Aside from relationship woes, this season has also welcomed a new agent to the table. Chelsea Lazkani quickly proved she knows how to stand up for others.
In episode four, Chelsea spoke up for Christine Quinn after castmates Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell and Emma Hernan brought her to tears when they confronted her at a work event about her unfavorable behavior.
"When I hear everyone coming at one person, it's giving me bullying," Chelsea said at the time. "And even when you may not vibe with her, and dislike her, when you all come together, it's a lot."
Reflecting on the moment, Chelsea exclusively told E! News that she believes the scene showed a different side of Christine to viewers.
"I think for the first time we actually humanize Miss Christine Quinn," Chelsea said. "We see a vulnerable side to somebody that's always been seen as so strong."
However, Mary exclusively told E! News that Chelsea doesn't know the whole "backstory," saying, "The only thing she ever knew at that point was what Christine had been telling her. She had a very one-sided point of view."
Mary said she believes the agents at the Oppenheim Group "don't tear women down." And it seems Chrishell would agree.