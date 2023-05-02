Anne Hathaway Makes the 2023 Met Gala Her Runway With Must-See Red Carpet Look

Bow down to Anne Hathaway's latest look.
After a 5-year absence from fashion's biggest night, The Devil Wears Prada star returned to the 2023 Met Gala in a look that could earn the respect of Miranda Priestly.
When arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City May 1, the 40-year-old showcased a strapless, white tweed Versace gown with pearls, in honor of Karl's love for the fabric and jewel. Anne accessorized her look with a diamond choker by Bulgari. (See even more star sightings on the red carpet here.)
Titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the theme of this year's star-studded event aims to honor the late fashion designer, who died in 2019 at the age of 85. Per Vogue, guests were asked to dress "in honor of Karl" to celebrate the many labels he worked for, including his eponymous brand, Balmain, Fendi and Chanel.
In recent months, Anne has discussed her change in style partly due to her stylist Erin Walsh.
"She has been so inspiring to me, the way she manages to take in her own style but ground them in a sense of timelessness," Anne told Vogue in September. "It has created a greater opportunity for me to explore.
When Anne was a younger actress, she said a lot of the pieces she wore were "based in fear" or "wanting to do something right."
But today, she's much more comfortable with taking risks, which usually pay off.
"Now I don't mind doing things wrong," she explained to the publication while attending New York Fashion Week. "I don't think I'll fall apart, and the stakes don't feel so high. So I'm dressing with a lot more gratitude and a lot more joy."
