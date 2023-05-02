Anne Hathaway Makes the 2023 Met Gala Her Runway With Must-See Red Carpet Look

Anne Hathaway made a triumphant return to the 2023 Met Gala May 1 when she paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld in a fabulous dress.

Bow down to Anne Hathaway's latest look.

After a 5-year absence from fashion's biggest night, The Devil Wears Prada star returned to the 2023 Met Gala in a look that could earn the respect of Miranda Priestly.  

When arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City May 1, the 40-year-old showcased a strapless, white tweed Versace gown with pearls, in honor of Karl's love for the fabric and jewel. Anne accessorized her look with a diamond choker by Bulgari. (See even more star sightings on the red carpet here.)

Titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the theme of this year's star-studded event aims to honor the late fashion designer, who died in 2019 at the age of 85. Per Vogue, guests were asked to dress "in honor of Karl" to celebrate the many labels he worked for, including his eponymous brand, Balmain, Fendi and Chanel. 

In recent months, Anne has discussed her change in style partly due to her stylist Erin Walsh.

"She has been so inspiring to me, the way she manages to take in her own style but ground them in a sense of timelessness," Anne told Vogue in September. "It has created a greater opportunity for me to explore.

When Anne was a younger actress, she said a lot of the pieces she wore were "based in fear" or "wanting to do something right."

But today, she's much more comfortable with taking risks, which usually pay off.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"Now I don't mind doing things wrong," she explained to the publication while attending New York Fashion Week. "I don't think I'll fall apart, and the stakes don't feel so high. So I'm dressing with a lot more gratitude and a lot more joy."

To see even more red carpet arrivals from the 2023 Met Gala, keep reading.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jared Leto

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lizzo

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

In Atelier Versace

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Doja Cat

In Oscar de la Renta

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Serena Williams

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen

In Chanel SS07 Couture

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

In Miu Miu

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Chanel

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

John Shearer/WireImage

Lily Collins

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse

In Fendi

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ashley Park

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kaitlyn Dever

John Shearer/WireImage

Kim Petras

In Marc Jacobs

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ashley Graham

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Karlie Kloss

In Loewe

John Shearer/WireImage

Rachel Brosnahan

In Sergio Hudson

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Rami Malek

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

In Chanel FW92 Couture

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Barry Keoghan

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Nicole Kidman

In Chanel

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Marion Cotillard

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Keke Palmer

In Sergio Hudson

