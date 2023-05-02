Anne Hathaway Makes the 2023 Met Gala Her Runway With Must-See Red Carpet Look

Watch : BEST Met Gala Looks of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!

Bow down to Anne Hathaway's latest look.

After a 5-year absence from fashion's biggest night, The Devil Wears Prada star returned to the 2023 Met Gala in a look that could earn the respect of Miranda Priestly.

When arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City May 1, the 40-year-old showcased a strapless, white tweed Versace gown with pearls, in honor of Karl's love for the fabric and jewel. Anne accessorized her look with a diamond choker by Bulgari. (See even more star sightings on the red carpet here.)

Titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the theme of this year's star-studded event aims to honor the late fashion designer, who died in 2019 at the age of 85. Per Vogue, guests were asked to dress "in honor of Karl" to celebrate the many labels he worked for, including his eponymous brand, Balmain, Fendi and Chanel.

In recent months, Anne has discussed her change in style partly due to her stylist Erin Walsh.