What Jason Oppenheim Wants You to Know About Selling Sunset's Spin-Off

If you weren't already sold on a Selling Sunset spin-off, just wait until you read what Jason Oppenheim had to share.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, the Oppenheim Group boss teased that Selling the OC—the official name for Selling Sunset's spin-off—is set to be Netflix's next reality TV hit. While Jason promised that he didn't want to sound "self-promotional," he revealed that he "could not be more excited about the show," as it "is so good."
"I would argue that Netflix and production are also equally excited," he told E! News. "Like everyone knows it's gonna be a huge show."
Selling the OC will follow the agents based out of the Oppenheim Group's Newport Beach office and stars a co-ed cast, including Alexandra Hall, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, among others.
And, according to Jason, the budding reality stars are "really young and outgoing [and] didn't leave anything on the table."
Even though Jason hasn't know the Selling the OC cast for years, like he has with Selling Sunset co-stars Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith and Chrishell Stause, he shared that he's become just as close with his new batch of employees.
"They are really light-hearted and fun," he said. "I'm really getting along with them and we're really becoming close quickly."
This is just one perk of opening a second office, which Jason revealed is "doing really well." In fact, Jason admitted to spending more of his time down in Newport Beach.
"I've got a house down there now that I just stay at," he noted. "In every respect, it's exceeded my expectations. I'm really, really happy that I went down there. I only wish now that I'd done it sooner."
As of now, there isn't a premiere date for Selling the OC, but you can catch up with the Oppenheim Group gang by watching Selling Sunset season five on Netflix.