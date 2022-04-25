Girls Star Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon Welcome First Baby

Move over girls, it's a boy!
Allison Williams welcomed her first child with Alexander Dreymon this past winter, according to People. The outlet reports that the Girls star and the German actor reportedly named their baby boy, Arlo.
Allison, 34, and Alexander, 39, both starred in the 2020 thriller Horizon Line, but neither has not confirmed that they are in relationship.
E News! has reached out to both stars for comment but has not heard back.
The baby news comes nearly three years after Allison—daughter of NBC Nightly News' Brian Williams—split from husband Ricky Van Veen. She and the Facebook exec were married for nearly four years before announcing their divorce in a statement to E! News.
"With mutual love and respect, we have made the decision to separate as a couple," they said in June 2019. 'We are grateful for the friendship that we have and will continue to have.'
Though she may be new to motherhood, Allison may be a natural with newborns. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper previously shared a story about how the actress once helped her deal with her "spirited" then 10-month-old son James who was inconsolable during a flight.
"James would not be calmed by anything," Ellie recalled on Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2017. "Like, you know you're like a one-man show? I was showing him like the seat belt buckle and like, the barf bag!" she said. "Nothing would appease him until I noticed the airline magazine, the cover of the magazine was the beautiful face of Allison Williams."
She continued, "Her gorgeous face delighted my child. It was the only thing that worked. And we were like, flipping through the magazine, there were like ads for shoes, James would not smile, and then her face would come on again and he just lit up."