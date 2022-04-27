The Truth About Marilyn Monroe's Final Hours and More Devastating Details in The Unheard Tapes

Watch : Remembering Marilyn Monroe 58 Years Later: E! News Rewind

For the past 60 years, it's been impossible to separate Marilyn Monroe's longevity as a superstar from her death.

And yet it's the cultural punch she packed when she was alive—radiating beauty and charisma from the screen while her tumultuous personal life perpetually overshadowed her serious acting ability—that made people obsessed with her untimely demise.

In turn, ever since a 36-year-old Monroe was found dead—or was she?—at her Brentwood home on Aug. 5, 1962, for many there's been a mystery to be solved along with a flesh-and-blood person to be mourned.

There isn't much about the woman born Norma Jeane Mortenson that hasn't been thoroughly parsed, from her childhood bouncing between foster homes and never knowing her father to her longing to have a child of her own to her affairs with men in very high places and the subsequent conspiracy theories that her love life got her killed.