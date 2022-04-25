Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan Clears the Air Surrounding Her Ben Affleck Dating App Claim

Watch : Selling Sunset Star Emma Hernan Addresses Ben Affleck Raya Rumor

Emma Hernan is sharing her side of the Ben Affleck dating app drama.

Out of all Selling Sunset season fives' juiciest moments, perhaps the most interesting was the revelation of Affleck matching with the Netflix star on the dating app Raya. Though the Oscar-winner has denied connecting with Hernan, she opened up about what really went down in an exclusive interview on E! News' Daily Pop.

Given the new season's April 22 premiere date, many fans were left questioning when the two previously matched with each other, especially now that Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together.

"It was not recent. This was 2019," she told hosts Justin Sylvester and Heather Dubrow on April 25. "Literally, the smallest, innocent little thing, and it was taken and blew up out of proportion."

So, while Bemma never came to be, she has nothing but well wishes for Bennifer, who got engaged for the second time in April 2022.