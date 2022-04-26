Exclusive

Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Craving Is Totally Relatable in This Kardashians Sneak Peek

Kylie Jenner is on the hunt to satisfy her pregnancy cravings in this sneak peek at The Kardashians’ April 28 episode. Watch it here!

By Jillian Fabiano Apr 26, 2022 4:00 PMTags
TVExclusivesTravis BarkerKourtney KardashianKendall JennerKardashian NewsKardashiansKylie JennerCelebrities
Watch: Kylie Jenner's Adorable Pregnancy Cravings: Exclusive Sneak Peek

Kylie Jenner may be the world's youngest self-made billionaire, but her pregnancy cravings don't include caviar and lobster dipped in butter.

That's right, she wants the greasy fast food stuff just like the rest of us. In an E! News exclusive sneak peek at The Kardashians' April 28 episode, we get a first look at what Kylie was hungry for while she was pregnant with her son, formerly named Wolf Webster

The answer? In true West Coast fashion: In-N-Out Burger.

"Im gonna get a coke or a...," a pregnant Kylie says while yawning in the clip.

A confused Kendall Jenner asks, "What did you just say?"

"I'm gonna get a coke," Kylie—who was expecting her second child with Travis Scott at the time—responds. "Or a Dr. Pepper." 

"Oh," Kendall says. "I didn't hear it sounded like mumble." 

But that's not the only treat in store for the Jenner sisters, as they debate whether they want a single or double cheeseburger.

photos
Everything We Know About the Kardashians' New Show

The In-N-Out pit stop occurs as they're heading to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement in Santa Barbara. And while Kylie contemplates which burger she's going to get, Kendall puts it all into perspective.

"I mean you've got two people to feed," Kendall responds. "You know what, it's a Sunday, Kylie. We're gonna go crazy."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder gave birth to her son on Feb. 2. 

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

What did we take from this clip? Celebs, they're just like us. 

Watch The Kardashians when new episodes arrive Thursdays on Hulu.

Trending Stories

1

James Madison University Softball Star Lauren Bernett Dead At 20

2
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

3

Kardashians Ask to Dismiss Blac Chyna’s Request for $140M in Damages

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

James Madison University Softball Star Lauren Bernett Dead At 20

2
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

3

Kardashians Ask to Dismiss Blac Chyna’s Request for $140M in Damages

4

Katy Perry Reacts to Idol Contestant Singing John Mayer Song

5
Exclusive

Why Shailene Woodley Is "Done" With Aaron Rodgers After Recent Reunion