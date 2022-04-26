Exclusive

Christine Quinn's Stylist Breaks Down the Agent's Hottest Looks on Selling Sunset

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Christine Quinn's stylist Kat Gosik revealed new secrets behind the Selling Sunset star's best looks from season five.

The streets are talking—and it's not all about the real estate deals.
 
As millions of viewers continue binge-watching season five of Selling Sunset, many can't wait to see what Christine Quinn will wear next as she handles open houses, office meetings and her fair share of girl drama.
 
According to her stylist Kat Gosik, Christine is super hands-on when it comes to what she wears on the Netflix series. 
 
"Christine would never wear something she doesn't absolutely love," Kat exclusively told E! News. "We brainstorm ideas and outfits all day by constantly messaging each other designers or looks. Usually, when I am in talks to work with a brand or designer, I'll send Christine my selects from a lookbook and she'll tell me her favorites."
 
The Oppenheim Group real estate agent always adds her own flair to any ensemble with fun accessories such as gloves, jewelry and sunglasses. And for season five specifically, Kat said Christine went "more camp and literal." 

"She is shooting a TV show, and the main goal of television is to entertain," Kat shared. "There should be no lack of entertainment in the outfits. The best part about working with Christine is that she's not afraid to take a risk and be out there. She always understands the assignment and realizes that fashion is meant to be fun."
 
While you stream a new season of Selling Sunset on Netflix, keep reading to learn more behind-the-scenes details about some of Christine's best looks.
 

"This was our Carrie Bradshaw moment," Christine Quinn's stylist Kat Gosik told E! News when looking back on Selling Sunset's season 5 fashion. "I think I am subconsciously always inspired by the wardrobe from Sex and the City, one of my favorite shows. I love that we got to channel it this season." Keep reading for more of Kat's style secrets. 

"This was one of my favorite looks from the whole season. It was her 'back-to-office' look. I don't know which I love more: the YSL tie or the LED Louis Vuitton light-up bag."

"This is Christian Srirano. We love him! In season four, we did a snakeskin look that was just a little crop and skirt. This season, we took it a step further with the structured blazer."

"This red look was a lot of fun and super extra with the Louis Vuitton lunchbox bag, the gloves and red pumps. I love the red jacket that is caped over her shoulders. It was also a last minute add on because it was a bit chilly in LA that day!"

"Christine told me they had a tea party coming up so we wanted to be very literal. Its over-the-top and very camp. If you notice, when Christine walks into the scene, she's wearing a blue hat and then it changes to pink. I gave her both options and I think she switched her mind mid-shooting."

"Christine picked this out from dress designers she works with often—Walter and Ryan. The heels are Jimmy Choo, who we also worked with a lot in season four and five."

"The French fry bag here is everything. In season four, we did a chair purse that has zero practicality but was encrusted with diamonds. We thought we would have fun here with this fry purse, which is probably big enough to hold one lipstick."

"This look was very last minute because it ended up being frreeezzing that day! We had a cute beachy dress planned, but had to pick up this coat morning of so Christine wasn't shivering through the whole scene."

"This look was actually all Christine! I pulled a Mugler bodysuit for the first confessional look. Sometimes filming is so fast paced, and Christine didn't get a chance to try on the bodysuit until day of and it was too short on her torso! Christine has the body of a supermodel. She is 5'10," so while most samples fit her like a glove, sometimes we have problems with shorter bodysuits. Christine ended up pulling together this Westly Johns dress she had in her closet! I love it and it was actually similar to the bodysuit look we had planned with the cutouts."

"This brand, AREA, is a favorite of Christine's and mine. I think the necklace is really interesting with the pearls mixed with diamonds. The structure of the necklace is also really original and unique. We love mostly anything AREA puts out, and these pieces are no exception."

"This corset is another AREA piece! I love that it is matched with this vintage snake necklace. The single Gucci glove gives it the perfect amount of Christine flair."

