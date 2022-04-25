Kanye West Raps About His Family Being in Danger When "Daddy's Not Home"

Kanye West is turning his pain into art.
The Yeezy founder, 44, seemed to compare himself to Jesus and referenced being away from his four children—North, 8, Saint, 6, Psalm, 2, and Chicago, 4—who he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian on Pusha T's newly released album, It's Almost Dry.
"Born in the manger, the son of a stranger/When Daddy's not home, the family's in danger," Ye rapped on the track "Dreamin of the Past."
The lyrics echoed the Donda rapper's sentiments from earlier this year when he called out Kim for allegedly keeping the children away from him.
In March, he shared a picture of North's backpack, which was decorated with three pins—one of her mother, one of an alien and one of her father. "This was on my daughters back pack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week," he captioned the now-deleted post. "This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost. As the priest of my home Don't worry Northy God is still alive."
However, Kim—who was declared legally single from Ye last month—refuted the rapper's claims, writing, "Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school."
Ye's parental rights aren't the only thing he's rapped about when it comes to his ex-wife.
On the song "Eazy," he took jabs at Kim's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, rapping, "God saved me from this crash/Just so I could beat Pete Davidson's ass." In the corresponding video, an animated Ye was seen kidnapping, decapitating and burning a clay model of the Saturday Night Live star.
Despite the drama, co-parenting seems to have actually improved for Kanye and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Earlier this month, Kim told Robin Roberts that they will remain "family" no matter what.
"So, you know, I hate that it had to play out like that," she said. "But when it comes to family, I mean—Kanye and I will always be family. At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy and think the world of their dad. And they do."