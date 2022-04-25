Never Have I Ever's Darren Barnet Is PINK’s First Male Spokesperson: Here Are His Favorite Styles

We interviewed Darren Barnet because we think you'll like his picks. Darren is a paid spokesperson for PINK. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Victoria's Secret brand PINK just announced an exciting new initiative, the Gender Free Collection. The launch of the new collection also includes another major milestone for PINK: the brand's first male celebrity spokesperson, Darren Barnet from Mindy Kaling's series Never Have I Ever.
Darren explained, "There are so many fashion icons that we see who aren't wearing styles that are "just for men" or "just for women." There are styles for everyone to wear and be inspired by. The fashion selection is a lot more open. The Gender Free line is needed right now and it will have a wide reach at this time."
The actor, who plays a teen on Never Have I Ever, said, "When I was in high school, it wasn't as accepting of a time. Jokes were a lot harsher and certain negative words were used. I had a lot of friends in the closet and only out with me because I was a trusted friend. Obviously, there are still huge struggles, and every person and every place is different, but I think there's a lot more acceptance in the high school environment today."
The Netflix star talked about this new shift for the brand, his favorite products, PINK's mental health initiatives, and why now is the perfect time for this collection.
E!: What differentiates the PINK Gender Free Collection from others with a similar premise?
DB: The name of the collection, Gender Free, is more inclusive compared to the word "unisex." The words "Gender Free" are more inviting. The collection is really meant for everyone to wear. From the pieces to the name of the collection, it's about reaching out to everyone. No matter where I go, everyone gives me compliments when I wear the Gender Free collection. Guys and girls ask me where they can get the clothes I'm wearing. The collection is so versatile. You can wear them out to a bar or party or they're super comfortable to go to sleep.
E!: Tell me more about PINK's future plans related to mental health awareness.
DB: Remi Bader and I will do an Instagram Live in May about mental health awareness with the founder of the non-profit Sad Girls club. We will discuss mental health with the hope of reaching an audience of young adults. We will talk about coping strategies, the approaches we take on our own, and getting some tips and insights.
E!: What are some of your favorite pieces from the collection?
DB: The crewneck sweatshirts are something I really really enjoy. I've been wearing them a lot because the material is amazing. I love the patterns too. I get a lot of compliments on the sweatshirts. The matching sweat suits are really nice. I love the shorts. They have these slides that I love. I hadn't worn sandals in a long time and I've been wearing these all the time. they're great when I need to run outside and I don't want to lace up shoes.
Darren Barnet's Favorite Styles From PINK's Gender Free Collection
PINK Pullover Sweatshirt
This incredibly cozy hoodie is about to be your new go-to. It has a pocket for your essentials and a roomy, oversized fit. You just have one problem: choosing your favorite out of these 14 colors and patterns.
PINK Aviator Sunglasses
There's nothing cooler than a pair of aviator sunglasses. It doesn't get more iconic than these. PINK also has them in black and grey.
PINK Everyday Duffle
This is the perfect gym bag. There's a zippered pocket specially designed for your shoes in addition to the other interior and exterior pockets. You can carry it by the handles, or by the shoulder strap, which is adjustable, by the way. You can also get the PINK Everyday Duffle in black.
PINK Track Anorak & Track High Waist Campus Jogger
This chocolate brown color is so on trend these days, but you can also get this anorak and the matching joggers in black and purple. Both pieces are partially made from recycled materials. The jacket has a hood, an adjustable drawstring at the hood, and a patch pocket for your phone, keys, and other small essentials. The joggers have pockets, an adjustable drawstring, and a high-rise waist.
PINK Varsity Short Sleeve Crew Tee
This oversized t-shirt is another one of those must-haves. If you prefer a more fitted look, you can size down to get that desired aesthetic. The Short Sleeve Crew Neck Tee comes in nine colors and prints.
A shopper raved, "I absolutely Love these shirts, they are sooo comfortable!!!"
DB: It's all of the witty Mindy Kaling comedy we've always loved and enjoyed. There are still going to be those very heartfelt moments that will make you cry. I love the balance of the show in general with the comedy and those compelling moments. The love triangles get more complicated. The triangles become a whole different shape. There are going to be new characters, very exciting new characters. I've only currently read one episode of Season 4, but it will not be boring. I promise you that.
DB: I have three animations coming out with Netflix pretty soon. I have one called Samurai Rabbit, which is based on an old comic book. It's coming out April 28. The Blue Eyed Samurai with George Takei, Brenda Song, and Randall Park will be coming out soon. I'm very excited about Kong: Skull Island, which is based in the King Kong world. I just produced and starred in my first film called Apophenia. It features a character dealing with a lot of mental health issues, PTSD from the military, and a lot of other things going on. I'm excited for that.
While you're shopping, you can save up to 81% on these 21 deals from Madewell.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)