15 Floral Dresses Under $50 for a Bridgerton Summer

Dearest readers, we have a Bridgerton-inspired summer trend to talk about. Fashion data analysts at Love The Sales report a 146% surge in searches for ‘Floral Print Dresses' after the release of season 2 of the sultry Netflix show. Floral dresses are just another addition to the regency-core trend thanks to this period piece.
Is there anything better than the feeling that spring days are starting to get warmer and sunnier? It means we get to break out our sundress collection and it also gives us an excuse to refresh and add to said collection. You'll burn for these gorgeous dresses from Madewell, Nordstrom, Amazon, and Old Navy, not only because of the floral print, but also because they're all under $50. Scroll below for 15 ways to rock the floral dress trend that the Queen would approve of and Lady Whistledown would rave about.
Lulus Calla Love Floral Jacquard Satin Slipdress
This Nordstrom dress is giving us all the regency-core vibes. A slip dress that features a floral-print, you'll be rocking two trends with this style. The best part? It comes in four other unique colors.
Floral Maxi Cami Shift Dress for Women
This breezy dress comes in sizes XS to 4X and is perfect for hot summer days.
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Floral Summer Dress Wrap V Neck Short Sleeve Belted Ruffle Hem A-Line Bohemian Maxi Dresses
This Amazon dress comes in 21 different colors and prints. The tie at the waist makes for a super flattering fit.
Tiered Floral-Print Mini Cami Swing Dress for Women
One of the best parts about warmer weather is getting to refresh your sundress wardrobe. This pretty dress from Old Navy comes in three colors and sizes XS to 4X.
Ditsy Floral Tiered Midi Dress
Make a statement in this vibrant floral dress from Boohoo that is 50% off.
Long-Sleeve Tiered Floral Maxi Swing Dress for Women
This dress from Old Navy comes in petite, regular, and tall sizes. It's the perfect way to stay chic and comfy at the office this summer.
Ruffled Pleat-Sleeve Mini Dress in Spring Fling
Madewell is giving us an extra 50% off sale styles right now. Check out this gorgeous floral dress that is perfect for warmer days ahead.
All in Favor Sweetheart Neck Long Sleeve Dress
We love the floral print, flowy sleeves, and unique back detailing on this dress from Nordstrom.
Tall Floral Print Mini Dress
Here's the perfect mini floral dress from Boohoo for tall girls to show off their long legs without the discomfort of a style that's too short.
EXLURA Womens Square Neck Dress Long Puff Sleeve A-Line Casual Short Mini Dress
This adorable silhouette comes in 13 different colors and prints.
Floerns Women's Summer Floral Print A Line Short Cami Dress
How pretty is this dress for your next spring or summer party? Check it out on Amazon in 17 different color options.
Occasion Satin Floral Cowl Neck Crop Top & Maxi Skirt
Here's a floral set that Lady Whistledown would definitely approve of.
ASOS Design Floral Long Sleeve Stretch Cotton Ruched Jersey Dress
We love how the floral print pops on this black dress from Nordstrom, and it's only $23.65.
ASOS Design Dark Floral Print Satin Slipdress
Here's another slip dress with a vibrant floral print that really makes a statement. It comes in at $50 instead of under $50, but we just had to include because it's so chic.
Smocked Tiered Mini Dress
You'll be pretty in pink with this dress from Gap that comes in petite, regular, and tall and sizes XXS to XXL.