15 Floral Dresses Under $50 for a Bridgerton Summer

Dearest readers, we have a Bridgerton-inspired summer trend to talk about. Fashion data analysts at Love The Sales report a 146% surge in searches for ‘Floral Print Dresses' after the release of season 2 of the sultry Netflix show. Floral dresses are just another addition to the regency-core trend thanks to this period piece.

Is there anything better than the feeling that spring days are starting to get warmer and sunnier? It means we get to break out our sundress collection and it also gives us an excuse to refresh and add to said collection. You'll burn for these gorgeous dresses from Madewell, Nordstrom, Amazon, and Old Navy, not only because of the floral print, but also because they're all under $50. Scroll below for 15 ways to rock the floral dress trend that the Queen would approve of and Lady Whistledown would rave about.