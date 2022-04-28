Bravo Mother’s Day Gifts To Make Your Mom Feel Like a Real Housewives Star

E! makes a commission on purchases. The brands featured are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If your mom loves watching Bravo shows, your Mother's Day shopping just got so much easier because there are so many must-buy products from Bravolebrity-owned brands features on Real Housewives shows and Shahs of Sunset. We rounded up our favorite Mother's Day gift ideas from companies created by Heather Dubrow, Kandi Burruss, Wendy Osefo, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Leah McSweeney, Gina Kirschenheiter, Reza Farahan, Jill Zarin, and Whitney Rose.

Treat the maternal figures in your life with skincare treatments, activewear, candles, hair products, and more gifts that all Bravo fans will appreciate. And if you adore Bravo just as much as your mom does, you might as well treat yourself while you're shopping, right?