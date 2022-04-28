Bravo Mother’s Day Gifts To Make Your Mom Feel Like a Real Housewives Star

E! makes a commission on purchases. The brands featured are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If your mom loves watching Bravo shows, your Mother's Day shopping just got so much easier because there are so many must-buy products from Bravolebrity-owned brands features on Real Housewives shows and Shahs of Sunset. We rounded up our favorite Mother's Day gift ideas from companies created by Heather Dubrow, Kandi Burruss, Wendy Osefo, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Leah McSweeney, Gina Kirschenheiter, Reza Farahan, Jill Zarin, and Whitney Rose.
Treat the maternal figures in your life with skincare treatments, activewear, candles, hair products, and more gifts that all Bravo fans will appreciate. And if you adore Bravo just as much as your mom does, you might as well treat yourself while you're shopping, right?
Consult Beaute Champagne Beaute Products
This champagne-themed product line from Terry and Heather Dubrow's brand Consult Beaute is full of luxurious and effective skincare products. Go all out and get a bunch from the line to create a gift basket for mom.
Meredith Marks Eye Mask
If you want to pull a Meredith Marks and "disengage" before bed, you need this eye mask. Block out the light with a silky mask that's gentle on your skin and lashes. Make sure mom feels relaxed and pampered before bed with this premium mask. And, while you're at it, get yourself one too. You know you want to get in on a glamorous self-care routine.
Beauty Lab + Laser Hydrating Collagen Lip Mask Set of 4
If mom can't make it to Heather Gay's Beauty Lab + Laser to get a treatment, get her this 4-piece set of hydrating lip masks. Indulge your mom with these budget-friendly lip care treatments.
Jill & Ally Thanks Mom Candle
Does your mom love to relax with some candles? She will love this one. It has a calming cool fragrance that smells like lime, fresh air, cucumber, melon, aloe, bamboo, powder. The best part: it says "Thanks Mom" on it along with a super sweet message for the maternal figure in your life.
Jill Zarin Real Housewife in Training Sweatshirt
Life isn't all diamonds and rosé, but it will feel like it is when you wear this Real Housewife in Training sweatshirt! Start preparing now, because you know your future will be filled with fabulous trips, drama-filled dinners, and the occasional table flip.
JIll Zarin Real Housewife in Training Baseball Cap
This is just what mom needs for those off-duty days. Conceal any bad hair day and showcase your Real Housewives aspirations with this fun baseball cap.
Jill Zarin Real Housewife in Training Tote
Forget the Birkin bag. Manifest your mom's future on Bravo with this "Real Housewife in Training" tote bag.
Jill Zarin Mazel Baseball Cap
Your mom may not be a guest on Watch What Happens Live (yet), but this hat is the next best thing to getting that end-of-episode shoutout.
CaraGala Rapid Therapy Masque
Give mom a skin reset. This mask from Gina Kirschenheiter's skincare line CaraGala is made with bentonite clay and salicylic acid, which removes impurities and dead skin cell buildup, according to the brand. It also has calming ingredients. Mom will love the way her skin feels after using this and you will (probably) end up borrowing.
Married To the Mob MTTM Active T-Bar Sports Bra
Take comfort to a whole new level with this sports bra from Leah McSweeney's brand Married to the Mob. This sports bra is supportive without restricting. It has removable cups too. This also come in black and there's a coordinating set of leggings.
Married To the Mob MTTM Active Panel High Waisted Legging
Leah McSweeney really came through with these leggings. You'll want to wear them with everything. They are super soft and smooth, made from a unique ribbed fabric. Wear these for working out, hanging out, and watching Bravo, of course. You can also get these black.
Reza Be Obsessed Seaspray Vacation In A Bottle
Of course, you'd love to treat your mom with a trip as a Mother's Day gift, but this Vacation in a Bottle spray is a budget-friendly alternative. Use this spray from Reza Farahan's brand to create and define natural-looking wavy hair that's full of body and fullness. It smells amazing and it's the perfect gift for a busy woman who may not have the time to heat style her hair.
Onyi Home Essentials Luxury Candle
This is the one-wick candle we heard about throughout The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6. Support your girl Wendy Osefo and buy this luxuriously scented candle. The revitalizing fragrance is warm and earthy with notes of luscious vanilla, white tea, and aloe. This candle burns for up to 80 hours.
Bedroom Kandi BK Belly Love
This is a great gift for a mom-to-be. Use this belly butter from Kandi Burruss' company Bedroom Kandi to hydrate and soothe the skin around your stomach, chest, and hips. According to the brand, it diminishes the appearance of emerging stretch marks and "aids in natural elasticity." Even if you're shopping for someone who isn't pregnant, this product is an incredibly hydrating product that mom would love to use.
Wild Rose Beauty Restore and Glow
This two-piece skincare set includes an anti-aging oxygen serum that "supports the healing and repair response in the skin," according to the brand, Wild Rose Beauty, which we saw Whitney Rose launch on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The brand claims that this product "increases skin thickness, refines the appearance of wrinkles, evens skin tone, texture, and restores elasticity and firmness to the skin." Follow that with this super hydrating moisturizer that contains antioxidants.
